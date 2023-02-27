David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux to Perform Nominated Song “This Is A Life” at the 95th Oscars

Oscar-winning multihyphenate David Byrne, Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu and music trio Son Lux will perform the Oscar-nominated song “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once during the 95th Academy Awards on ABC.

“This Is A Life,” with music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski and lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne, is nominated for Original Song.

Byrne was the founding member, lead singer and guitarist for the critically acclaimed band Talking Heads. He won an Oscar for the original score of the 1987 film The Last Emperor , in collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su.

, in collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su. Hsu is nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once . Her other credits include an upcoming appearance in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face opposite Natasha Lyonne, an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ American Born Chinese , and starring in the forthcoming film The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling.

. Her other credits include an upcoming appearance in Rian Johnson’s opposite Natasha Lyonne, an appearance in the upcoming , and starring in the forthcoming film opposite Ryan Gosling. Experimental musical group Son Lux consists of founder and frontman Lott, Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia. The band is nominated for Original Score for Everything Everywhere All at Once.