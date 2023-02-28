Bring Your Own Device Stateroom TV Streaming Available on the Disney Wish

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) stateroom TV streaming is now available for guests onboard the Disney Wish.

What's Happening:

If you are going to be traveling onboard the Disney Wish, you can now stream movies and TV.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) stateroom TV streaming is now available.

The service can be used when connected to DCL-GUEST and does not require a paid internet package.

You can use a service in the DCL Navigator App from the More tab by clicking on Stateroom TV Streaming.

There will be a link that will open in a browser, or this can be used without the Navigator App on a device like a laptop by typing in mxms.dcl.disney.go.com

This link will only work on the board when it is connected to the DCL-GUEST network.

Once on the main menu, you can browse and watch TV as well as the Disney On Demand library.