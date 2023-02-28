Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden Named to President Joe Biden’s Export Council

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden has been named among the business executives who will be part of the President’s Export Council, which advises Joe Biden on international trade, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The White House describes the council, saying they“advise the President of government policies and programs that affect U.S. trade performance; promotes export expansion; and provides a forum for discussing and resolving trade-related problems among the business, industrial, agricultural, labor, and government sectors.”

Walden was appointed along with two dozen other executives, including: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R. Amon Citi CEO Jane Fraser Ford CFO John Lawler CVS Health CEO Karen S. Lynch.

The council also includes union leaders and legal experts. Another media industry appointee was Michelle W. Singer, senior vice president for political engagement at Comcast.

Earlier this month, Walden was elevated along with Alan Bergman to serve as co-chairs of Disney Entertainment as part of a management restructuring effort that CEO Bob Iger installed as one of his first moves once he returned to the Walt Disney Company after the ousting of former CEO Bob Chapek in November.

Iger himself is no stranger to the White House, when during Donald Trump’s term he served on the president’s Strategic and Policy Forum, an advisory group of business executives. He resigned in June, 2017 after Trump withdrew from the Paris climate accord.

Earlier today, reports indicated that following the early February news that she was being elevated to co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, Walden has streamlined her reporting structure