Dollywood Reveals New “Big Bear Mountain” Still On Track For Spring Opening, Official Date Coming Next Week

Earlier today, Dollywood updated everyone on the progress of their newest attraction, Big Bear Mountain, which is opening as the new attraction for the park’s 2023 season.

What’s Happening:

Dollywood is getting ready to open for its 38th season, and as they get closer to the opening day on March 11th, many are wondering when the park will open their longest roller coaster in the history of the park, and the largest expansion of the park’s Wildwood Grove section, Big Bear Mountain.

While showcasing images of the work being done on the new attraction, an update from Dollywood has revealed that the attraction will not be opening with the park on March 11th.

The park has revealed that they are still on target to open Big Bear Mountain this spring, and point to the severe weather that was in the Smoky Mountains recently having impacted the timeline by 45 days. Dollywood officials confirmed during a media tour last week that crews are working extended hours and adding more staff on weekends and on nice-weather days to make up as much ground as possible.

Thus far, the track is complete, but the focus is currently on finishing the ride station, all of the electrical work, theming elements, and the entry plaza for the new attraction. Once that is complete, teams will begin ride testing, which typically takes a few weeks.