Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the ninth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and shines a spotlight on the beloved animated classic, The Little Mermaid.

The latest arrivals to our favorite Disney shopping destination are all themed to life “under the sea” showcasing popular characters from The Little Mermaid.

Ariel stars on her own pin, which shows the mermaid sitting close to the Eric-like statue that has fallen from the surface to her underwater grotto.

Ursula in “Poor Unfortunate Soul” mode is joined by Flotsam and Jetsam as part of a pin set that instantly harkens back to the iconic scene.

Finally, a mystery blind box series consisting of 8 designs features Ariel paired with her father and each of her sisters (who all have “A” names too)!

We wrap up the month with a trio of pins inspired by The Little Mermaid, who’s made quite the splash on shopDisney over the last few days! Ariel and Ursula each get their own designs and Ariel also stars with members of her family in this week’s mystery box series.

Ariel and Prince Eric Statue Pin – The Little Mermaid – $14.99

Ursula and Flotsam with Jetsam Pin Set – The Little Mermaid – $17.99

The Little Mermaid Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – $17.99

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs

Series includes: Ariel paired with King Triton, Flounder, Attina, Alana, Adella, Aquata, Arista, and Andrina

