Tiny, But Oh So Cute! Funko Introduces Disney Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Packs

Just when you think Funko Pop! figures couldn’t get any cuter, a new wave of Disney Bitty Pop! mini-figures surfaces! This time Funko is focusing on classic Disney characters with four new 4-packs featuring three known characters and one mystery chase.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko is bringing the charm of Disney’s most popular characters to your display case with an ultra cute collection that you won’t want to pass up!

Running out of space for full-sized Pop! figures? Build a collection of your favorite Pop!s that take up a fraction of the space. Funko’s Bitty Pop! line celebrates the best of Pop! figures, but on a much smaller scale.

How tiny are we going? Well each Bitty Pop! measures approximately 1-inch tall and comes packaged in a miniature acrylic box. The first wave of Disney characters to debut include: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Pluto Donald Duck Daisy Duck Goofy Chip ‘n Dale



Bitty Pop! figures are sold in a 4-pack and fans will know three of the characters they’re getting, but one will remain a mystery.

There are a total of four Chase figures with varying rarities that are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered. These include Mickey Mouse from/as: The Brave Little Tailor Steamboat Willie The Band Concert Conductor Mickey



A complete Bitty Pop! series consists of four different 4-packs (sold separately) with a total of 16 possible characters.

The new Disney Bitty Pop! minifigures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

They are expected to ship in March 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Disney Classics Mickey Mouse Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack – $14.99

Includes: Mickey Minnie Mouse (Pink Dress) Pluto Mystery Chase



Disney Classics Goofy Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack

Includes: Goofy Chip Minnie Mouse (Pie-eye) Mystery Chase



Disney Classics Minnie Mouse Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack – $14.99

Includes: Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Daisy Duck Mystery Chase



Disney Classics Sorcerer Mickey Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack – $14.99