Tiny, But Oh So Cute! Funko Introduces Disney Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Packs

Just when you think Funko Pop! figures couldn’t get any cuter, a new wave of Disney Bitty Pop! mini-figures surfaces! This time Funko is focusing on classic Disney characters with four new 4-packs featuring three known characters and one mystery chase.

What’s Happening:

  • Funko is bringing the charm of Disney’s most popular characters to your display case with an ultra cute collection that you won’t want to pass up!
  • Running out of space for full-sized Pop! figures? Build a collection of your favorite Pop!s that take up a fraction of the space. Funko’s Bitty Pop! line celebrates the best of Pop! figures, but on a much smaller scale.

  • How tiny are we going? Well each Bitty Pop! measures approximately 1-inch tall and comes packaged in a miniature acrylic box. The first wave of Disney characters to debut include:
    • Mickey Mouse
    • Minnie Mouse
    • Pluto
    • Donald Duck
    • Daisy Duck
    • Goofy
    • Chip ‘n Dale

  • Bitty Pop! figures are sold in a 4-pack and fans will know three of the characters they’re getting, but one will remain a mystery.
  • There are a total of four Chase figures with varying rarities that are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered. These include Mickey Mouse from/as:
    • The Brave Little Tailor
    • Steamboat Willie
    • The Band Concert
    • Conductor Mickey

  • A complete Bitty Pop! series consists of four different 4-packs (sold separately) with a total of 16 possible characters.
  • The new Disney Bitty Pop! minifigures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sell for $14.99.
  • They are expected to ship in March 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney Classics Mickey Mouse Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack – $14.99

  • Includes:
    • Mickey
    • Minnie Mouse (Pink Dress)
    • Pluto
    • Mystery Chase

Disney Classics Goofy Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack

  • Includes:
    • Goofy
    • Chip
    • Minnie Mouse (Pie-eye)
    • Mystery Chase

Disney Classics Minnie Mouse Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack – $14.99

  • Includes:
    • Minnie Mouse
    • Donald Duck
    • Daisy Duck
    • Mystery Chase

Disney Classics Sorcerer Mickey Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack – $14.99

  • Includes:
    • Sorcerer Mickey
    • Dale
    • Minnie Mouse (Brave Little Tailor)
    • Mystery Chase