Tiny, But Oh So Cute! Funko Introduces Disney Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Packs

Just when you think Funko Pop! figures couldn’t get any cuter, a new wave of Disney Bitty Pop! mini-figures surfaces! This time Funko is focusing on classic Disney characters with four new 4-packs featuring three known characters and one mystery chase.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Funko is bringing the charm of Disney’s most popular characters to your display case with an ultra cute collection that you won’t want to pass up!
- Running out of space for full-sized Pop! figures? Build a collection of your favorite Pop!s that take up a fraction of the space. Funko’s Bitty Pop! line celebrates the best of Pop! figures, but on a much smaller scale.
- How tiny are we going? Well each Bitty Pop! measures approximately 1-inch tall and comes packaged in a miniature acrylic box. The first wave of Disney characters to debut include:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Pluto
- Donald Duck
- Daisy Duck
- Goofy
- Chip ‘n Dale
- Bitty Pop! figures are sold in a 4-pack and fans will know three of the characters they’re getting, but one will remain a mystery.
- There are a total of four Chase figures with varying rarities that are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered. These include Mickey Mouse from/as:
- The Brave Little Tailor
- Steamboat Willie
- The Band Concert
- Conductor Mickey
- A complete Bitty Pop! series consists of four different 4-packs (sold separately) with a total of 16 possible characters.
- The new Disney Bitty Pop! minifigures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sell for $14.99.
- They are expected to ship in March 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**
Disney Classics Mickey Mouse Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack – $14.99
- Includes:
- Mickey
- Minnie Mouse (Pink Dress)
- Pluto
- Mystery Chase
Disney Classics Goofy Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack
- Includes:
- Goofy
- Chip
- Minnie Mouse (Pie-eye)
- Mystery Chase
Disney Classics Minnie Mouse Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack – $14.99
- Includes:
- Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck
- Daisy Duck
- Mystery Chase
Disney Classics Sorcerer Mickey Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Pack – $14.99
- Includes:
- Sorcerer Mickey
- Dale
- Minnie Mouse (Brave Little Tailor)
- Mystery Chase