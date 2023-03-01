Step Into Spring with “Finding Nemo,” “WALL•E,” and “Brave” Loungefly Accessories from Entertainment Earth

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? The pop culture fashion and accessory brand is bringing fans several delightful Pixar designs coming soon that are perfect for year round fun, including your next Disney parks visit!

Spring is just around the corner and it’s time for an accessory refresh for all of your daily adventures! A new assortment of Loungefly styles have popped up at Entertainment Earth Finding Nemo, WALL•E , and Brave .

, and . Mini backpacks, wallets, crossbody bags, keychains, lanyards and even pins are included in this latest drop of collectibles that are available for pre-order.

2023 is a special year for Finding Nemo as the film celebrates its 20th anniversary! Nemo, Marlin, Dory and even Squirt are featured on the assortment.

WALL•E and EVE share the spotlight on some designs while EVE is also the main character on a new cosplay crossbody—just in time for Earth Day!

Finally, the feisty princess Merida solos on two designs before making way for her family to join in on a few “movie scene” styles.

Whether you’re giving your Loungefly wall a complete update or just want to treat yourself to something fun, these Pixar picks are perfect for every fan.

The new assortment is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Links to some of our favorites can be found below.

Finding Nemo

​​Finding Nemo 20th Anniversary Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Finding Nemo 20th Anniversary Crossbody Purse – $60.00

Finding Nemo 20th Anniversary Glow-in-the-Dark Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Finding Nemo 20th Anniversary 3-Inch Collector Box Pin – $20.00

WALL•E

Wall-E Date Night Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Wall-E Date Night Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Wall-E Eve Date Night Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse – $60.00

Wall-E Date Night Lanyard with Cardholder – $12.00

Wall-E 3D Key Chain – $10.00

Wall-E Eve 3D Key Chain – $10.00

Wall-E Date Night 4-Piece Pin Set – $20.00

Brave

Brave Film Scenes Mini-Backpack – $75

Brave Film Scenes Zip-Crossbody Purse – $75.00

Brave Film Scenes Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

