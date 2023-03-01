Disney Channel Shares New Trailer For Upcoming Series “Saturdays”

Disney Branded Television has shared the new trailer for their upcoming single-camera series, Saturdays, which will debut on Disney Channel on Friday, March 24th.

Disney Branded Television revealed today the trailer and key art for the new Disney Channel series Saturdays, set to premiere on Friday, March 24. The series, executive produced by Marsai Martin (Little, Fantasy Football), created and executive produced by Norman Vance Jr. (Girlfriends, Roll Bounce), follows teen Paris Johnson and her roller-skate crew, the We-B-Girlz, on their quest to becoming Goldens, the best skaters at the Saturdays Roller Palace. Episodes one through six will be available the next day on Disney+

Saturdays is a single-cam coming-of-age comedy that only takes place on the best day of the week…Saturday! The series revolves around 14-year-old Paris Johnson and her best friends, Simone and Ari, who hone their roller skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet!

The series stars: Danielle Jalade ( Yes Day ) as Paris Johnson Daria Johns ( Nappily Ever After ) as Simone Samson Golden Brooks ( Girlfriends ') as Deb Johnson Omar Gooding ( Barbershop, Wild & Crazy Kids ) as Cal Johnson Jermaine Harris ( The Map of Tiny Perfect Things ) as London Johnson Peyton Basnight ( Sudden Sisters) as Ari Tim Johnson Jr. ( Ballers ) as Derek "D-Rok."

