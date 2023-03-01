Somara Theodore Joins ABC News as New York City Based Meteorologist

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Somara Theodore has joined ABC News as a meteorologist based in New York City.
What's Happening:
- Somara Theodore has joined the ABC News team as our newest meteorologist based in New York City.
- Somara is an award-winning meteorologist hailing from WRC-TV in Washington D.C., where she served on Storm Team 4 for six years, reporting forecasts on the weekend-edition newscasts, NBCWashington.com, WTOP Radio as well as NBC’s Weekend Today.
- Additionally, Somara provided wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane Ian for MSNBC.
- While in D.C., Somara also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland, teaching broadcast meteorology.
- Prior to WRC-TV, Somara was the morning meteorologist at WEWS-TV in Cleveland, where she won an Emmy Award for her comprehensive morning weather report of a deadly plane crash in Akron, Ohio.
- Somara’s career kicked off as a weekend meteorologist for WJCL-TV in Savannah, Georgia.
- In this new role at ABC News, Somara will serve as our third New York-based meteorologist, working alongside our trailblazing team that includes chief meteorologist and managing editor of ABC News’ climate unit Ginger Zee and senior meteorologist Rob Marciano.