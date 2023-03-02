Celebrate the 95th Oscars at Disneyland Resort

by |
Tags: , , ,

For a limited time, guests can celebrate the Oscars at the Disneyland Resort.

 

What's Happening:

  • For a limited time, guests at Disneyland Resort can celebrate the Oscars with specialty themed food as well as fun photo opportunities.
  • Walt Disney received a Snow White inspired statue in 1939, and through March 20, 2023, guests can see a special piece of Disney and Oscar history.

  • They are loaning it from the Walt Disney Family Museum and can be seen at Carthay Circle Restaurant in Disney California Adventure Park.
  • This is the place that was inspired by the original Carthay Circle Theater, where Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered.

  • At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, you can walk the red carpet. There's also a large Oscar statue, which is another great photo op and can be found near the lobby through March 15, 2023.

  • Don't forget to watch the 95th Oscars live on ABC on March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning