Celebrate the 95th Oscars at Disneyland Resort

For a limited time, guests can celebrate the Oscars at the Disneyland Resort.
What's Happening:
- For a limited time, guests at Disneyland Resort can celebrate the Oscars with specialty themed food as well as fun photo opportunities.
- Walt Disney received a Snow White inspired statue in 1939, and through March 20, 2023, guests can see a special piece of Disney and Oscar history.
- They are loaning it from the Walt Disney Family Museum and can be seen at Carthay Circle Restaurant in Disney California Adventure Park.
- This is the place that was inspired by the original Carthay Circle Theater, where Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered.
- At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, you can walk the red carpet. There's also a large Oscar statue, which is another great photo op and can be found near the lobby through March 15, 2023.
- Don't forget to watch the 95th Oscars live on ABC on March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning