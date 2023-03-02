Celebrate the 95th Oscars at Disneyland Resort

For a limited time, guests can celebrate the Oscars at the Disneyland Resort.

What's Happening:

For a limited time, guests at Disneyland Resort can celebrate the Oscars with specialty themed food as well as fun photo opportunities.

Walt Disney received a Snow White inspired statue in 1939, and through March 20, 2023, guests can see a special piece of Disney and Oscar history.

They are loaning it from the Walt Disney Family Museum and can be seen at Carthay Circle Restaurant in Disney California Adventure

This is the place that was inspired by the original Carthay Circle Theater, where Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered.

At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, you can walk the red carpet. There's also a large Oscar statue, which is another great photo op and can be found near the lobby through March 15, 2023.

Don't forget to watch the 95th Oscars live on ABC