Disney Supports Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida with a Youth Center Transformation

Disney is working with the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and was part of the grand opening of its newly renovated youth center. Disney Parks Blog shared all the details.

What's Happening:

Disney donated a $100,000 grant to the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida for the newly renovated youth center. They were there in celebration of the grand opening.

Not only did it nearly double in size, but the space has been transformed with custom-built furniture, fresh paint and bright murals, new infrastructure, upgraded technology, and more.

Disney has supported this company for over 20 years and has given nearly $2.5 million in cash and in-kind donations to help continue transforming the lives of those in need in the Central Florida area.

During the 50th anniversary celebration alone, they have given more than $6 million in grants and supported over 60 non-profit programs.

For more details on the work they are doing for the community, visit DisneyWorldGivesBack.com

What They're Saying: