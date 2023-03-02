Hulu Originals Renews First Look Deal with “American High”

Hulu Originals renewed the first-look output deal with American High, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The comedy production company first partnered with Hulu in 2019 and has released several original films, including Natalie Morales’ Plan B and Crush, starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho.
- This partnership was renewed after the release of It’s a Wonderful Binge in November 2022.
- Hulu will be releasing American High’s Miguel Wants to Fight, "a coming-of-age comedy about a 17-year-old who asks his three best friends to help him get in his first fight ever before he moves to a new city."
- This teen comedy was founded in 2017 by writer, director, and producer Jeremy Garelick and producer Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment.
- After they acquired an abandoned High School in Syracuse, New York, the company began offering a production hub creating authentic film sets, soundstages, editing suites, and a non-profit local film academy.