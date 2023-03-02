The Walt Disney Company Named One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

The Walt Disney Company earned a spot on Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.
- Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list is an annual ranking that this year recognizes 540 organizations across 54 sectors and regions.
- The Walt Disney Company was ranked at number 2 within the television and film industry and number 25 on the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.
- In detailing the honor, Fast Company acknowledged that Disney was “2022’s top-grossing film studio for the seventh straight year, drawing in $4.9 billion globally,” and noted that the company’s streaming services have grown to hit nearly 235 million subscriptions.
- In the realm of advertising technology innovation, Fast Company particularly highlighted Disney Advertising’s proprietary “cloud-based software that allows advertisers and agencies to bring their own data to match with Disney’s in a way that complies with privacy regulations.”
- Disney’s Audience Graph and Clean Room technology allows Disney’s brand partners to reach audiences across all devices and touch points in the Disney portfolio in a relevant way, which “has enabled Disney to triple and sometimes quadruple the match rates of relevant ads to audience, without compromising data privacy,” Fast Company noted.
- The publication summed up the ranking by stating simply, “Disney is having a stellar year.”
- You can check out the full evaluation of The Walt Disney Company by checking out FastCompany.com.