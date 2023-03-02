The Walt Disney Company Named One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

The Walt Disney Company earned a spot on Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.

Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list is an annual ranking that this year recognizes 540 organizations across 54 sectors and regions.

The Walt Disney Company was ranked at number 2 within the television and film industry and number 25 on the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.

In detailing the honor, Fast Company acknowledged that Disney was “2022’s top-grossing film studio for the seventh straight year, drawing in $4.9 billion globally,” and noted that the company’s streaming services have grown to hit nearly 235 million subscriptions.

In the realm of advertising technology innovation, Fast Company particularly highlighted Disney Advertising’s proprietary “cloud-based software that allows advertisers and agencies to bring their own data to match with Disney’s in a way that complies with privacy regulations.”

Disney’s Audience Graph and Clean Room technology allows Disney’s brand partners to reach audiences across all devices and touch points in the Disney portfolio in a relevant way, which “has enabled Disney to triple and sometimes quadruple the match rates of relevant ads to audience, without compromising data privacy,” Fast Company noted.

The publication summed up the ranking by stating simply, “Disney is having a stellar year.”

You can check out the full evaluation of The Walt Disney Company by checking out FastCompany.com