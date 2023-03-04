Videos: The Entertainment of Disney California Adventure’s Food & Wine Festival 2023

Disneyland Resort invites guests of all ages to embark on an epicurean adventure, when the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns March 3-April 25, 2023. Happening alongside the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort, the limited-time event at Disney California Adventure Park highlights the best of California’s culinary scene with many great choices of specialty foods, beverages, entertainment and experiences inspired by the state’s diverse cultures and regions.

Whether it’s a first visit, a family reunion or just a happy Disney day, the popular Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is among the distinctly Disney experiences that brings guests back to the magic, time after time. And part of that magic is a slew of special entertainment exclusive to the event. Over at the Paradise Gardens Obelisk, the Jammin’ Chefs use pots and pans to serve up tasty rhythms.

Guests can also dance along to daily live music at the Palisades Stage and Paradise Gardens Bandstand, showcasing a sampling of musical styles. Among the slated performers are Suburban Legends, Faultlines and Island Reggae Band. We were fortunate enough to catch a performance by Phat Cat Swinger on our visit.

The festival fun continues across Disney California Adventure Park with family-friendly entertainment, craft stations for kids and special events. In Hollywood Land, guests can cook up photo memories with Chef Goofy. As another tribute to the Golden State, the beloved attraction Soarin’ Over California returns for the duration of the festival.

The Hollywood Backlot Stage will host culinary experiences for foodies of all ages. Here, young chefs ages 3 through 11 may decorate their own delicious cupcakes during Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party.

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is happening now through April 25th, 2023 at the Disneyland Resort.