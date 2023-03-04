Disney Celebrates Her Story: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Engineers Angel Price and Sarah Wood

March is Women’s History Month and the Disney Parks Blog is celebrating HER story by shining the spotlight on a couple of Senior Managers of Engineering Services at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney is sharing the story of two of the incredible women who help keep the attractions moving at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Angel Price and Sarah Wood are Senior Managers of Engineering Services at the park and lead a talented team of cast members including mechanics, technicians and engineers to help maintain the experiences we know and love.

Wood and Price possess degrees in mechanical engineering from Penn State University and Purdue University and use them to perform tasks like inspecting a gearbox or prepping a vehicle attraction for a fresh coat of paint.

They’re also responsible for the professional growth of their cast members by encouraging them to learn new things so they can become better technicians, mechanics and engineers.

What they’re saying:

Angel Price: “My goal has always been to work as authentically as I can. At Disney, I can dress how I want, wear my hair how I like and walk around with a rhinestone-covered flashlight because this company celebrates our differences and celebrates inclusion.”

Sarah Wood: "We rely on each other because our goal is to have every attraction in tip-top shape so our guests can have the very best experience, be completely immersed in new and timeless stories and create unforgettable memories every time they ride."