New Intergalactic Passports Debut at Universal Orlando’s E.T. Adventure

Universal Studios Florida is home to a classic attraction that many fans have come to adore in its over 30 years of existence with the E.T. Adventure.

Recently, the park shared the news that the plastic passports that play a part in the attraction experience have been updated. Formerly, the attraction utilized passports that were similar to that of the original film’s poster, featuring the silhouette of the bike over the moon. While that image still remains, it now includes E.T. himself as well as a shimmering rainbow. Interestingly, room keys for on-site Universal Orlando resort hotels also use movie posters, and E.T. is one of them, giving a similar look to the former plastic cards.

Universal playfully captioned the photo saying that they've renewed their passports, and showcase the new one that guests will be handed as they progress through the queue.

Located at Universal Studios Florida, the E.T. Adventure is an opening day dark ride that has stood the test of time. Though every other E.T. Adventure globally has closed, this one still remains thanks in large part to the protective nature of Steven Spielberg. It has seen a number of changes over the years (aside from the passports) including new pre-shows and the scrapping of an original idea to be “filming” the sequel to the hit film.

The attraction recreates the iconic flying-bicycle chase scene from the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial , while introducing E.T.'s homeworld, the Green Planet, with a large number of elements of the attraction based on the sequel novel E.T.: The Book of the Green Planet (Google it!).

The passport is a fun moment in the attraction, though technically guests shouldn't be keeping them. As passengers take part in the attraction, they are asked to give a team member their name, which is then attached to their passport. Once boarding their bicycles, they then return the passport to another team member who scans them prior to dispatching the vehicle. At the finale of the attraction, E.T. himself says goodbye to his new friends by name!