Mickey Mouse and Marvel Cakeworthy Dresses Are Perfect For Springtime Fun

It’s nearly time to welcome a warmer season (finally!) and Cakeworthy has some casual dress styles that will keep you comfortable while you express your love of Disney and Marvel.

Springtime fashions are rolling in at shopDisney and Cakeworthy is among the brands bringing fun and fashionable looks to adult Disney fans.

This week they introduced three dresses and a romper inspired by Mickey Mouse, Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy and we’re already making room in our closets for these additions!

As always, these patterns showcase bright colors and a creative take on the characters and symbols that are part of each story.

Mickey Mouse shines on a bright red button front dress with a natural waistline, as well as black sleeveless jumpsuit with cute ties at the shoulder.

Both of the Marvel looks feature a “Skater Dress” silhouette that will pair well with a variety of shoe styles so you can stay comfortable while looking trendy during your next visit to a Disney park!

The new Cakeworthy fashions are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey Mouse Button Front Dress for Women by Cakeworthy – $47.99

Allover Mickey Mouse print

Collar

Short sleeves

Button front top

Gathered skirt

95% cotton / 5% elastane

Mickey Mouse Jumpsuit for Adults by Cakeworthy – $59.99

One-piece jumpsuit

Tie-up shoulder straps

Low waistline

Straight leg

Open back

95% cotton / 5% elastane

Black Panther Skater Dress for Women by Cakeworthy – $47.99

Black Panther icon and motifs allover print

Short sleeves

Flared skirt

Inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

95% cotton / 5% elastane

Guardians of the Galaxy Skater Dress for Women by Cakeworthy – $47.99