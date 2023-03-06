Photos: “Wall-E” Home Merchandise Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

During a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, we stopped by Beverly Sunset Boutique and spotted some fun Wall-E merchandise perfect for fans of the film who may want to start their own little garden.

Wall-E Stainless Steel Travel Mug

The environmentally conscious couple of WALL•E and E.V.E. proclaim their directive of ''A greener Earth'' on this stainless steel travel mug. The double-walled design will keep the temperature of the contents stable and the clear lid has a silicone seal and a slider opening for safe sipping on the go.

Order it now on shopDisney

Wall-E Watering Can

A special tool for a precious resource, this ceramic WALL•E watering can features adorable screen art of the little hero and his beloved E.V.E. against a backdrop of trees and sunshine. The perfect size for indoor or outdoor use, it has embossed art of water droplets, a sweet reminder to give your plants some TLC.

Order it now on shopDisney

Wall-E Herb Planter Set

The environmentally friendly Waste Allocation Load Lifter – Earth Class droid, more affectionately known simply as WALL•E, provides the inspiration for this planter set in an effort to encourage you to grow your own herbs! The three cute colorful ceramic cuboid containers feature characters from the Disney and Pixar movie, and come complete with a coordinating dish with the directive to be ''Clean & Green.''

Order it now on shopDisney

Wall-E and Eve Packable Blanket

Keep them cozy wherever they roam with this WALL•E and E.V.E. packable blanket. One side of the quilted blanket features an allover print of the little robot and his true love amidst other icons from the classic Disney and Pixar film. It comes with a handy carrying bag that cinches closed, because you never know when they'll have to dash off to a sleepover or make haste to the living room to watch a favorite movie.

Order it now on shopDisney