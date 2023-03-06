SeaWorld Orlando is offering up to 20% off of annual passes and fun cards for a limited time only. This deal will run from March 6 through March 19.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando which was voted #1 Best Theme Park in North America by USA Today 10Best, is ushering in the Spring Break season with a limited-time sale of up to 20% off Annual Passes and Fun Cards beginning March 6th through March 19th.
- Fun Cards provide guests with park admission through December 31, 2023, for one low price. For even more unbeatable benefits, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass and get unlimited access to our theme park for 12 months, making it the perfect place to spend a day filled with thrilling attractions, world-class entertainment, delectable culinary experiences, and unforgettable seasonal events.
- These events include SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Summer Spectacular, Craft Beer Festival, and the award-winning Christmas Celebration. Pass Members also enjoy added benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to exclusive Pass Member Lounge, invites to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and much more. This Spring, get ready to hang loose when the highly anticipated “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster” opens.
- This will be the world’s first surf coaster, starting with a dynamic launch and “wave jumping” seats that will give riders the feeling they are actually surfing. As always, we’re excited to offer Pass Members the opportunity to be amongst the first to ride.
- Unlimited chances to visit the park, also means more opportunities for guests to learn about animal care and conservation from one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world at SeaWorld Orlando’s Rescue Center.
- 20% off sale runs from 3/06/2023 through 3/19/2023.
- Some restrictions and blackout dates apply.
- You can purchase passes at www.SeaWorld.com/orlando/annual-pass.