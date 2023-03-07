Funko Games Set To Release New Slate of Disney Board Games and Puzzles This Spring

A new slate of Disney branded games are on their way from Funko, including a new edition of their popular game, Something Wild!, as well as new puzzles set to arrive this Spring.

What’s Happening:

Funko Games revealed a new wave of Disney board games including the all-new original Disney Animated, Disney Villains Sinister Spoons and Disney and Pixar’s – Cars Launch ‘N’ Race. These games arrive in time for fans to embrace the joy and magic that Disney has had for the last 100 years. Debuting with Something Wild! Disney Mickey Mouse Card Game – Steamboat Willie and an assortment of Pop! Puzzles inspired by fan-favorite Disney Pixar films, these fun and vibrant items give families the opportunity to experience their favorite Disney fandoms together.

Arriving this spring, details about the games and puzzles follow:

Disney Animated Game

Work together like the team at the famous Walt Disney Animation Studios to create movie magic! Produce five classic Disney films using detailed background art, vibrant paint colors, and lively sound to bring cherished stories to life on the screen. But watch out! The infamous Villains of your feature films will rush your deadlines and create all the calamity they can. As a team, you’ll use the strengths of the Animation Studio—Heart, Focus, Inspiration, Grit, and Teamwork—to vanquish the Villains and finish your films in time!

Ages 10+ for 2-4 players

MSRP: $34.99

Disney Villains Sinister Spoons Game

An uproarious party game of unleashing your inner Villain! Have a game night inspired by Maleficent, Jafar, Captain Hook, and Ursula. Shout out their famous catchphrases, and match other players with high fives, sword fights, and other villainous actions. Then race to grab a spoon and score! Evil-laugh your way to victory in this fiendish frenzy!

Ages 7+ for 4-8 players

MSRP: $19.99

Disney and Pixar’s Cars Launch ‘N’ Race Game

Launch your fast-driving friends from Pixar’s “Cars” films on a fun and friendly race. Whoever finishes four laps first wins! But watch out! Too much speed can send them crashing through Tail Light Caverns—and on a wild ride back to the checkered flag! Play head-to-head against one opponent, or team up and speed to the finish together!

Ages 3+ for 2 players or teams

MSRP: $19.99

Something Wild! Disney Mickey Mouse Card Game – Steamboat Willie

A fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring a collectible Steamboat Willie Pop! figure, as well as memorable characters from the iconic animated film. Play Character Cards in sets and runs to score points. Power Cards add fun new twists to the classic card gameplay. Combine with other Something Wild! games to add more characters, Pop! figures, and Powers to your game!

Ages 6+ for 2-4 players

MSRP: $8.99

Pop! Puzzles – Disney Encanto, Disney Alice in Wonderland, Disney Beauty and the Beast