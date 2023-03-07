“Star Wars: A New Hope 40th Anniversary Box Set” Now Available

Star Wars: A New Hope 40th Anniversary Box Set is now available. This features a hologram vinyl with John Williams' original motion picture soundtrack.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars: A New Hope 40th Anniversary Box Set is now available for $100.00.
- Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of one of the most significant soundtracks in film history, Walt Disney Records is set to release a new hologram vinyl version of the remastered original motion picture soundtrack for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: A New Hope.
- With score conducted and composed by five-time Academy Award-winning composer John Williams, the 3-LP set features a 48-page hardcover book on 180-gram vinyl.
- This one-of-a-kind vinyl set, hand etched by Tristan Duke (Jack White’s Lazaretto) of Infinity Light Science, offers a 3D hologram experience featuring the Death Star on Disc 1.
- For optimal viewing, use a direct light source or simply hold a mobile phone flashlight above the vinyl to view the hologram.
- Disc 2 features the Star Wars 40th Anniversary logo etched into the vinyl.
- The box set includes rare and never-before-seen photos of the film’s production and scoring sessions.
- Additionally, two essays are featured in the hardcover book. “Tuning Up a Galaxy” written by author Jeff Bond (Danse Macabre: 25 years of Danny Elfman and Tim Burton, The Music of Star Trek) focuses on the phenomenon of Star Wars and how John Williams’ score changed film music forever.
- John Williams’ Journey to Star Wars by Jeff Eldridge discusses John Williams’ early career – from his musical heritage to his continuing legacy.