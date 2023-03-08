“Avatar: Explore Pandora” Limited Time Exhibition Extended at Shanghai Disneyland

Originally slated to close this month, the AVATAR: EXPLORE PANDORA touring exhibit has been extended at the Shanghai Disney Resort until June, staying in Tomorrowland at Shanghai Disneyland Park.

Shanghai Disney Resort announced today the extension of AVATAR: EXPLORE PANDORA until June 24, 2023, lengthening the run of the popular immersive exhibition. The new attraction, when it was first announced,

Since its opening in September 2022, the exhibit has enjoyed incredible popularity and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from guests. Following the unprecedented reception from the public, the exhibit’s extension provides more opportunities for guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of Pandora in Shanghai Disneyland’s Tomorrowland, with no extra tickets needed.

The extension of the exhibit also coincides with the success of Avatar: The Way of Water in China, its largest international market, with the film becoming the highest grossing movie of 2022 and the third-highest grossing film globally of all time. From now until June 24, AVATAR: EXPLORE PANDORA will continue to be a sensational destination for fans of Avatar and guests of all ages to engage with this legendary franchise in a tangible way.

With the start of spring, the season for enjoying a colorful array of refreshing offerings at Shanghai Disney Resort with friends and family, AVATAR: EXPLORE PANDORA is a can't-miss destination for guests to explore the fantastical alien moon of Pandora through: High-tech interactives that include the Amplified Mobility Platform (AMP) suit simulator and the chance to be "Avatarized". Up-close exploration of Na'vi culture, a rare display of Na'vi village life, weaponry, and other artifacts. A mesmerizing environment of stunning vignettes and projections vividly capturing life on Pandora, complete with to-scale sculpts of exotic extraterrestrial creatures. Life-sized recreations of other-worldly landmarks from the film, particularly the exhibit's towering six-meter tall centerpiece, the sacred Tree of Voices. Fly with a banshee through the spectacular floating Hallelujah Mountains in an exhilarating motion-sensor game. Encounter an adorable baby banshee carefully handled by a Cast Member.

Guests will also be able to visit the shopping experience and collect souvenirs of the exhibition in the Tomorrowland Pavilion Shop. Featuring multiple categories of Avatar -themed souvenirs, guests are encouraged to select from a wide array of popular merchandise, such as the otherworldly glow toy wand and the fan-favorite moveable banshee toy. In celebration of the exhibition’s extension, fans can also look forward to the launch of new products depicting Pandora’s wonderful creatures.

As the first Avatar-themed touring exhibition inside a Disney park worldwide, the exhibition continues to find both new and longtime fans, offering something for everyone in its innovative storytelling and state-of-the-art technologies. From now until June 24, AVATAR: EXPLORE PANDORA invites guests of all ages to experience this sensational destination and engaging retrospective on the world of Avatar.