Disney Teams with Coca-Cola for New “Hulu Fanta Surprise” Soda to Celebrate Hulu’s 15th Anniversary

Hulu doesn’t just have live sports, it has soda too! Disney is partnering with Coca-Cola to create a new soda to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the streaming service, according to GMA.
- Hulu will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 12th with content premieres, finales, special promotions and more for its 48 million subscribers.
- One of the more unique celebratory offerings though is “Hulu Fanta Surprise,” a new limited-time Coca-Cola Freestyle flavor.
- The new soda will be a combination of sweet lime and ginger and, of course, will be green to match the streamer’s logo.
- The new soda will be available March 12 through April 30 in select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Some of the content hitting Hulu this month in celebration of the milestone anniversary includes:
- History of the World, Part II
- UnPrisoned
- Boston Strangler
- Up Here
- Great Expectations
- RapCaviar
What they’re saying:
- Hulu President Joe Earley: “We are incredibly grateful to the millions of subscribers, fans, creators, talent, content partners, advertisers, and Hulugans who have made it all possible, and never stopped having fun along the way.”