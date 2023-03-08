Disney Teams with Coca-Cola for New “Hulu Fanta Surprise” Soda to Celebrate Hulu’s 15th Anniversary

Hulu doesn’t just have live sports, it has soda too! Disney is partnering with Coca-Cola to create a new soda to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the streaming service, according to GMA.

Hulu will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 12th with content premieres, finales, special promotions and more for its 48 million subscribers.

One of the more unique celebratory offerings though is “Hulu Fanta Surprise,” a new limited-time Coca-Cola Freestyle flavor.

The new soda will be a combination of sweet lime and ginger and, of course, will be green to match the streamer’s logo.

The new soda will be available March 12 through April 30 in select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World

Some of the content hitting Hulu this month in celebration of the milestone anniversary includes: History of the World, Part II UnPrisoned Boston Strangler Up Here Great Expectations RapCaviar



What they’re saying: