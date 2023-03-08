Disney Music shared the new poster for Disney's The Little Mermaid. You can see the official trailer debut during the Oscars this Sunday on ABC.

Check out the new poster for Disney's The Little Mermaid and see the official trailer debut during the Oscars.

About The Little Mermaid: