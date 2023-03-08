Disney Music shared the new poster for Disney's The Little Mermaid. You can see the official trailer debut during the Oscars this Sunday on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the new poster for Disney's The Little Mermaid and see the official trailer debut during the Oscars.
- Watch the 95th Oscars live on ABC on March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
About The Little Mermaid:
- The Little Mermaid is an upcoming American musical fantasy film directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay written by David Magee and Jane Goldman, and a story by Magee, Marshall and John DeLuca.
- It is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which itself is loosely based on the 1837 fairy tale of the same title by Hans Christian Andersen.
- The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy, with Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in voice roles.