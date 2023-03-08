See the classic Disney Silly Symphony short The Big Bad Wolf before Tangled at The El Capitan Theatre.
What’s Happening:
- See the classic Disney Silly Symphony short The Big Bad Wolf with Tangled at The El Capitan Theatre, presented by Disney+, starting Friday, March 17.
- Tickets and Showtimes for Tangled March 17 – 23
- 10:00am,1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm
- All Ages Reserved: $16
- Hard Rock Cafe Movie & A Meal – $50
- Includes One Reserved Ticket, Meal, Dessert, Choice of Soft Drink
- Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase
- Wahlburgers Movie & A Meal – $40
- Includes One Reserved Ticket, Meal, Side, Choice of Soft Drink
- Call 1-800 DISNEY6 to purchase
- Group rates available for parties of 20 or more for select shows – call 1-800-DISNEY6 to learn more.
