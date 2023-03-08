The Women of Marvel Exhibition Unveiled at Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel for International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Disneyland Pars has unveiled a brand new display at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel featuring some of the powerful Women of Marvel. Marvel shared a first look at the exhibit.

The exhibit features the work of six different artists along with their art spanning all across the Marvel universe.

The Women of Marvel exhibition features a collection of comic-book covers that includes work by some of your favorite artists from around the world and features some of your favorite Super Heroes.

Those visiting the exhibit will get the opportunity to learn more about the origins and powers of these iconic and groundbreaking heroes who define the Marvel Universe as they enjoy the artistic talents of the real-life Women of Marvel who illustrated them.

The exhibit is running now through April 20, 2023. You can check out some of the exhibit below.