Special Charitable Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary License Plate Retiring, New Design To Be Released

It’s the last chance for Florida residents to order their special Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary license plate before a new design is released this summer.

What’s Happening:

Since launching the first-ever specialty Walt Disney World Resort license plate design in honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, many Florida drivers have made dreams come true by helping grant wishes for children who need them most.

As the 50th Anniversary celebration comes to a close later this month, now is the last chance for Florida residents to be part of Disney history and take a piece of The World’s Most Magical Celebration with them everywhere they go before this special EARidescent Cinderella Castle design goes away forever.

Supplies for this themed specialty license plate are limited, so interested car owners are encouraged to get theirs now through a local County Tax Collector’s Office (in person or online) or license plate agencies (DMVs) across the State of Florida.

To date, more than $1.5 million has been raised for Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida through purchases of this EARidescent plate, which will help the organization create treasured memories for families and children with life-threatening medical conditions. This is in addition to the more than $6 million in grants that have been given to organizations across Central Florida since the start of the 50th Anniversary celebration. Disney has also supported more than 60 other nonprofits in that time through programs like Disney VoluntEARS, which enables cast members to donate their time and talents to local organizations in need.

The magic isn’t going away anytime soon, because the specialty Walt Disney World Resort license plate will continue with a fresh new design featuring Cinderella Castle expected to debut this summer! While the design will be revealed at a later date, proceeds from the specialty plate will continue to go directly to Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida and their work granting wishes.

Disney has been working with Make-A-Wish since 1980, and since then, more than 145,000 Disney-inspired wishes have been granted, including thousands taking place each year at Walt Disney World.