Photos/Video: Aquatica Celebrates 15 Years Of Fun in Orlando

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since the opening of SeaWorld Orlando’s sister water park, Aquatica, but the celebration of 15 years of fun took place earlier at the park!

Originally opened in 2008, The sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Discovery Cove, Aquatica is themed to the southern Pacific, and features Australian and New Zealand based mascots including Roa (a kiwi), Kata (a kookaburra), Wai (a Commerson's dolphin), Ihu (a gecko), Papa (a royal spoonbill), Wae Wae (a takahe), and Motu (a turtle).

The park features a wide array of attractions for all ages and swimming abilities, some of which notably pass by or through animal habitats, giving the park a unique branding that other water parks, especially in Orlando, can’t offer.

Over the years, the park has seen the addition of multiple attractions, including the new Reef Plunge and Riptide Racers.

The festivities for the 15th anniversary featured special entertainment, as well as a sneak peek of the newest attraction coming to Aquatica Orlando, Turi’s Kid Cove. The new area will feature watering palms, tipping buckets, spraying water jets and more for kids to splash, spray, and play. The area will also be home to the new Tamariki Twirl, where kids can grab a tube and slide into a pint-sized halfpipe just for them.