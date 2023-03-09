EDF Becomes the Official Partner of Disneyland Paris

EDF is the leader for the production and energy supply in France and now the official partner of Disneyland Paris for the next three years.

Disneyland Paris, the leading tourist destination in Europe, has chosen EDF, the leader in the production and supply of energy in France, as its official partner for the next three years.

This partnership reinforces a relationship established between the two companies since the opening of the park in 1992.

United by common values such as a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, excellence, and social and environmental responsibility, the two brands now work together on innovative marketing and communication campaigns.

Disneyland Paris is pleased to support its new official partner as part of its Useful Gestures campaign, aimed at raising awareness among French people about reducing their energy consumption.

Inspired by the universe of comics and the Marvel Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris is proud to partner with EDF for this very first co-branded campaign highlighting a positive message of energy sobriety.

This collaboration between EDF and Disneyland Paris is part of a long-term strategic reflection on energy transition issues.

