Get Ready for St. Patrick’s Day at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort With the Latest Foodie Guide

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have all kinds of food and beverage offerings that could make you green with envy if you don’t get to try them yourself. The Disney Parks Blog shared the latest Foodie Guide for the upcoming holiday.

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s All-Star Resorts (Available March 10 through 17; mobile order available)

St. Patrick’s Day Cake: Irish cream cake with mint ganache, buttercream, fondant rainbow, and a chocolate pot of gold (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available March 10 through 17; mobile order available)

St. Patrick’s Day Parfait: Layers of green velvet cake, ganache and Irish crème cheesecake topped with sweet cream and white chocolate shamrock décor (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Available through March 31)

Mickey Shamrock Milkshake: Mint milkshake with chocolate drizzle, shamrock sprinkles and a specialty vanilla cupcake (New)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill (Available March 10 through 17; mobile order available)

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake: mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake, whipped mint ganache, and house-made chocolate décor

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available through March 17; mobile order available)

St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake: Chocolate cake filled with gold crisp pearls with green buttercream, green sugar, shamrock sprinkles and a white chocolate Minnie Mouse topper

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villa del Lago (Available March 10 through 17)

Lucky Leprechaun: Whiskey coffee custard, whiskey-soaked cake, and pistachio mousse topped with a dark chocolate shamrock (New)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Good’s Food to Go (Available through March 17)

Mickey Pot of Gold: Stout-chocolate cake filled with Irish cream mousse dipped in chocolate shell, buttercream, gold sprinkles, and rainbow gummy (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (Available March 10 through 17; mobile order available)

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake and whipped mint ganache with chocolate décor

Scat Cat’s Club – Café (Available through March 31)

Mickey Shamrock Beignet: Mickey-shaped beignet, chocolate-mint ganache, milkshake pipette, and shamrock décor (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Riverside Mill Food Court (Available March 10 through 17; mobile order available)

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake: Mint chocolate brownie topped with vanilla cheesecake and whipped mint ganache with chocolate décor

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available March 17 only)

Caramel-Hazelnut Profiteroles: Caramel-hazelnut custard-filled chocolate profiteroles with chocolate ganache

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Artist’s Palette (Available through March 17; mobile order available)

Mickey Pot of Gold: Stout-chocolate cake filled with Irish cream mousse dipped in a chocolate shell, buttercream, gold sprinkles, and rainbow gummy (New)

Backstretch Pool Bar (Available through March 17)

Lucky Irish Cone: Cake cone, vanilla soft-serve, chocolate sandwich cookies, and gold sprinkles (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available through March 17; mobile order available)

The Nugget: Vanilla bean mousse, Irish stout cake, and salted caramel ganache (New)

Available at Various Disney Resort Hotels (Available through March 31; mobile order available)

My Lucky (Plant-based) Clover Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (New) (Plant-based);Available at the following: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort



Sunshine Seasons (Available March 17 only)

St. Patrick’s Day Irish Coffee Tart: Chocolate coffee tart topped with mint mousse, Irish coffee crémeux, and shamrock garnish (New)

Rose & Crown

Fish and Chips: Rose & Crown’s Signature Dish: Beer-battered and served with tartar sauce

Shepherd’s Pie: Ground beef, seasonal vegetables, English peas, and mashed potatoes with Irish cheddar

Leaping Leprechaun: Jameson Irish Whiskey, Don Q Cristal Rum, SVEDKA Vodka, melon liqueur, and sweet-and-sour topped with Sprite

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available March 10 through 18)

St. Patrick’s Day Petit Cake: Whiskey-soaked spiced chiffon cake with layers of Irish cream mousse, caramel banana mousse, and candied walnuts (New)

St. Patrick’s Day Chocolate-covered Strawberries

City Works Eatery & Pour House (Available through March 17)

Irish Loaded Fries: House-made corned beef, hardwood-smoked bacon, Guinness braised onions, IPA cheese sauce, green onions, and waffle fries

Pastrami Reuben: House-made pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and bacon-braised sauerkraut on marble rye

Irish Bangers & Mash: Grilled Louisiana hot link, smoked cheddar and horseradish potato purée, caramelized cabbage, and Guinness onion gravy

Irish Mule: Jameson Irish Whiskey, lime juice, bitters, and ginger beer

Dark Side of The Moon: Blue Moon and Guinness

Snakebite: Angry Orchard Crisp Apple and Guinness

Voodoo: Reubaus and Guinness

The Daily Poutine (Available through March 31)

Irish Pork Bangers Poutine: Irish cheddar, onion marmalade, stout gravy, and french fries

D-Luxe Burger (Available through March 31; mobile order available)

Dublin Burger: Two pressed signature blend patties with Irish cheddar, corned beef, shoestring fried onions, Irish stout barbecue, lettuce, tomato

The Ganachery (Available through March 19)

St. Patrick’s Day Mickey Piñata: Chocolate piñata filled with mint marshmallows enrobed in chocolate, white crisp pearls, and green sprinkles

Milk Chocolate Irish Cream Ganache Square

Dark Chocolate Irish Whiskey Ganache Square

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant

Revelers can enjoy Raglan Road’s Signature Brew Flight, whiskey flight, or craft beers, wines, and hand-crafted cocktails of their choice while choosing from the chef’s selection of authentic Irish dishes, including the dry-aged prime short rib and brisket beef OMG Burger, Shepherd’s Pie (beef and lamb version or the popular plant-based option), and fresh-caught fish with chips. The authentic fish & chips also are available to go at the adjacent Cooke’s of Dublin counter.

Salt & Straw (Available through March 30)

Pots of Gold & Rainbows: Hand-sorted rainbow marshmallows tossed into cereal milk ice cream

Sprinkles (Available March 13 through 19)

Irish Coffee Cupcake: Chocolate coffee cake filled with marshmallow, topped with Irish whiskey green-vanilla buttercream frosting, and finished with a clover décor (This cupcake contains a small amount of alcohol; for adults 21+)

Swirls on the Water (Available through March 31)

St. Patrick’s Day Cone: Chocolate and mint soft-serve swirled in a black vanilla cone topped with gold sprinkles (New)

Bailey’s Chocolate Float: Frozen hot chocolate with mint soft serve and Bailey’s Irish Cream float (New)

Vivoli il Gelato (Available through March 31)

Shamrock Shake: Mint chocolate chip gelato and pistachio gelato topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings

Pistachio Bombolato: Pistachio gelato and chocolate sauce in a warm Italian donut

Mint Cannoli: Sweet cream of ricotta cheese, sugar, mint, and chocolate shavings in a crispy pastry shell

Marshmallow Cereal Cannoli: Ricotta cheese and marshmallow cereal

Marshmallow Cereal Bombolato: Marshmallow cereal and vanilla icing

Marshmallow Cereal Shake: Vanilla gelato and marshmallow cereal topped with a bombolato

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Park

Red Rose Taverne (Available through March 19; mobile order available)

Green Stuff: Mint-white-chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, mint chocolate chips, and chocolate cookie crumbs on a shortbread cookie

Disney California Adventure Park

Hollywood Lounge (Available March 17 through 19; mobile order available)

St Patty’s Cocktail: Irish whiskey, melon liqueur, and sour mix garnished with a cherry (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill (Available March 11 through April 9; mobile order available)

Leprechaun Cupcake

Mickey Mouse-shaped Leprechaun Donut

Hearthstone Lounge (Available March 11 through 19)

Sláinte Agatsa: Tullamore D.E.W., amaretto, crème de mûre, apple, lime and lemon juices, and simple syrup garnished with raspberries and a rosemary sprig (New)

Downtown Disney District

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available through March 31)

O’ Reuben Burger: Prime beef and corned-beef blended patty, beer braised cabbage and onions, diced pickles, Swiss cheese, and whiskey mustard sauce (New)

California Churro (Available through March 19)

Shamrock Churro: Churro rolled in cookies and cream crumbs, drizzled with green mint icing, and sprinkled with gold and green edible glitter (New)

Kayla’s Cake

Pistachio Macarons: Green macaron cookies with Sicilian pistachio white chocolate ganache

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available March 17 through 19)

Irish Nacho Pizza: Mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, potato, crème fraîche, and green onions (New)

Warm Irish Hug: Irish whiskey, Irish cream liqueur, coffee, and whipped cream with a drizzle of creme de menthe (New)

Salt & Straw (Available through March 30)

Pots of Gold & Rainbows: Hand-sorted rainbow marshmallows tossed into cereal milk ice cream

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available March 17 only)

Shamrock Strike: Vodka, rum gin, triple sec, melon liqueur, and Sprite

Sprinkles (Available March 13 through 19)

Irish Coffee Cupcake: Chocolate coffee cake filled with marshmallow, topped with Irish whiskey green-vanilla buttercream frosting, and finished with a clover decoration (This cupcake contains a small amount of alcohol; for adults 21+)

Uva Bar & Cafe

Irish Burger of the Month paired with featured Irish Stout Beer: Angus beef patty, sauerkraut, bratwurst, pickles, Swiss cheese, bacon-braised red cabbage, and whole grain honey mustard (New) (Available through March 31)

Corned Beef, Cabbage, and Potato Plate (New) (Available March 17 through 19)

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available March 13 through 19)

Frozen Chocolate Shamrock: Frozen mint chocolate drink topped with whipped cream and shamrock sprinkles (New)