Ben Reilly, Elektra, Jessica Drew and More Featured in Spider-Man Marvel Legends Retro Wave

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is turning back time and presenting a new wave of Spider-Man heroes and foes with retro styling.

Spider-Man will never go out of style and your Marvel Legends collection will never be complete thanks to Hasbro. The company has just introduced a new series of action figures from the Spider-Verse that celebrate our favorite heroes while embracing merchandise trends of the past.

The new lineup includes: The Rose (Richard Fisk) Ben Reilly Chasm Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew) Tarantula Miles Morales Elektra Natchios

As always, the Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale action figures that boast multiple points of articulation, premium deco and entertainment inspired accessories. Whether used for creative play or collected to display, fans will love these quality figures from Hasbro.

Richard Fisk, the son of Kingpin, becomes an adversary of both his father and Spider-Man when he returns to New York as a crime boss known as The Rose. And he has his thorn!

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Rose 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Includes rose, two alternate hands and two gun accessories

Ages 4 and up

Armed with a web-slinging suit and the memories of Peter Parker, clone Ben Reilly protects New York City as the heroic Spider-Man.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Ben Reilly 6-Inch Action Figure $24.99

Comes on a 1990s-style cardback with alternate hands

Ages 4 and up

A near-fatal battle between Peter Parker and his clone, Ben Reilly, leaves Ben rising from the quantum goo as the villainous Chasm! It happens to the best of us.

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Chasm 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Includes energy bolt accessories

Ages 4 and up

Genetically-enhanced Jessica Drew takes on a security job that is more than it seems, bringing Spider-Woman face-to-face with nemeses new and old! And yes, "nemeses," not "nemesises" or "nemesii."

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Jessica Drew Spider-Woman 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Includes alternate hand accessories

Ages 4 and up

A former revolutionary, Tarantula serves New York's criminal underworld as a robber and mercenary.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Tarantula 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Comes in a bright red and blue costume

Ages 4 and up

Bitten by a radioactive spider, Miles Morales discovers allies and enemies across the multiverse as Spider-Man!

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Miles Morales Action Figure – $24.99

Includes alternate hands

Ages 4 and up

Martial artist and former assassin Elektra Natchios dedicates herself to fighting crime under the mantle of Daredevil when Matt Murdock is sent to prison.

Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends Elektra Natchios Daredevil 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Comes with ninja weapons

Ages 4 and up

"Spider-Man's friends and foes in 6-inch scale! Wave 1 case contains 8 individually packaged action figures in 1990s-style retro packaging inspired by the Fox Kids cartoon and the Toy Biz action figure line.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Retro 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 8 – $199.99