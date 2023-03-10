Captain America Gets Ready for Battle in New Trailer for “Captain America: Cold War”

Marvel has shared an action-packed trailer for the upcoming Captain America crossover comic event, “Captain America: Cold War.”

The current era of Captain America is about to explode! Last year, both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson picked up the shield and embarked on separate journeys in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero’s “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva’s “Captain America: Symbol of Truth.”

Now, the two Captains will reunite for “Captain America: Cold War,” a crossover event that will make them question everything they believe in…and each other.

Today, fans can get their first taste of the high-octane action that awaits in the all-new “Captain America: Cold War” trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.