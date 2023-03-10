Captain America Gets Ready for Battle in New Trailer for “Captain America: Cold War”

Marvel has shared an action-packed trailer for the upcoming Captain America crossover comic event, “Captain America: Cold War.”
- The current era of Captain America is about to explode! Last year, both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson picked up the shield and embarked on separate journeys in the pages of Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero’s “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva’s “Captain America: Symbol of Truth.”
- Now, the two Captains will reunite for “Captain America: Cold War,” a crossover event that will make them question everything they believe in…and each other.
- Today, fans can get their first taste of the high-octane action that awaits in the all-new “Captain America: Cold War” trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.
- The saga will pay off story threads that have driven both titles including the surprising return of Ian Rogers, AKA Nomad; Sam Wilson’s intense conflict with Wakanda and White Wolf; and Bucky’s bold new mission as the New Revolution.
- When Bucky and White Wolf join forces and kidnap Ian Rogers in a twisted plan to unleash Dimension Z, will Steve and Sam see eye to eye on how to set things right? This globetrotting, espionage-fueled thriller with shocking twists and turns promises to be a milestone chapter in Captain America’s 80-year legacy that will impact both Steve and Sam’s future as shield-bearers.
- In the trailer, fans can spot Bucky and White Wolf making their deadly alliance, surprising betrayals as the battle lines are drawn, the massive armies of Dimension Z, and more.
- Be there when the revolution begins in “Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1″ on April 12.