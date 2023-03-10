Disney Debuts New Prototype Robot at SXSW

Disney has certainly show that they are willing to try everything and they tried out a new prototype robot during a presentation at SXSW today.
- During his presentation at SXSW today, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave fans a look at a brand new prototype robot from Walt Disney Imagineering.
- D’Amaro didn’t specifically say what this new animatronic would be used for, but she certainly bears a striking resemblance to Judy Hopps from Zootopia.
- And of course, with a new Zootopia land on the way at Shanghai Disneyland, it would make sense for that character to show up in the park in a brand new way.
- The prototype robot even performed a stunt on the stage today, which you can see in our tweet below:
- The new robot can fall down, get back up and even do a somersault and is designed to create an emotional connection with guests.
More on Zootopia in Shanghai Disneyland:
- At Zootopia Central Station, guests will find animals going about their daily lives.
- At the Zootopia Police Department, which doubles as the entrance for the land’s new family attraction, guests will be greeted by an audio-animatronics figure of Officer Clawhauser.
- The new area will feature “a new major attraction that will seamlessly blend Disney storytelling and state-of-the-art technology to bring this fan-favorite movie and its characters to life.”
- Of course, entertainment, merchandise, food, and beverages will factor into the land as well.
