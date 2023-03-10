Disney Debuts New Prototype Robot at SXSW

Disney has certainly show that they are willing to try everything and they tried out a new prototype robot during a presentation at SXSW today.

D’Amaro didn’t specifically say what this new animatronic would be used for, but she certainly bears a striking resemblance to Judy Hopps from Zootopia .

The prototype robot even performed a stunt on the stage today, which you can see in our tweet below:

Josh just revealed a new prototype of a robot that is designed to create an emotional connection with guests as she tries her new stunt pic.twitter.com/hltz2MeDAX — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 10, 2023

The new robot can fall down, get back up and even do a somersault and is designed to create an emotional connection with guests.

More on Zootopia in Shanghai Disneyland:

At Zootopia Central Station, guests will find animals going about their daily lives.

At the Zootopia Police Department, which doubles as the entrance for the land’s new family attraction, guests will be greeted by an audio-animatronics figure of Officer Clawhauser.

The new area will feature “a new major attraction that will seamlessly blend Disney storytelling and state-of-the-art technology to bring this fan-favorite movie and its characters to life.”

Of course, entertainment, merchandise, food, and beverages will factor into the land as well.