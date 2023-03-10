Original Soundtrack from New Disney+ Film “Chang Can Dunk” Now Available to Stream

Chang Can Dunk, a new Disney+ original film, is now streaming. After you check out the new movie, you can also stream the soundtrack on your favorite platform.

The soundtrack from Chang Can Dunk is now available to stream

follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5’ 8" Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family. Written and directed by Jingyi Shao, making his feature film debut, the inspiring coming-of-age sports comedy stars Bloom Li, Dexter Darden, Ben Wang, Zoe Renee, Chase Liefeld and Mardy Ma.

The film’s producers are Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe and Brad Weston, with Pamela Thur serving as executive producer.

