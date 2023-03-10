Save an Extra 25% On Sale Merchandise at shopDisney

It’s time to give your Disney collection an update and with shopDisney hosting a sale on clothing, accessories, toys and more, what are you waiting for?! For a limited time, guests can take an extra 25% off select sale items as they stock up for spring, summer or their next Disney vacation.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If discounted Disney merchandise is on your shopping list, then you’ll want to swing by shopDisney

As the online retailer prepares for new arrivals, they’re offering incredible deals on existing collections meaning you get more Disney goodness for less!

Now through Sunday, March 12th, guests can enjoy even greater discounts on their favorite Disney essentials when they take an additional 25% off sale merchandise.

Guests can shop the sale then enter the code EXTRA25 at checkout to watch the savings roll in.

at checkout to watch the savings roll in. And don’t forget to take advantage of a special freebie. Use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

Whether you’re aiming for role play fun or action figure battles Disney fans young and young at heart will love these Marvel and Star Wars toys.

Snow White and Evil Queen Plush in Poisoned Apple – Small 13 1/2''

Lightyear Story Figure Set

Minnie Mouse Smoothie Play Set

Disney 5 Surprise Mini Brands! Mystery Capsules – 3-Pack

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Coco Dress for Baby

Ms. Marvel Costume Sleep Set for Girls

Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Jogger Sweatpants for Adults by Ashley Eckstein

Cars on the Road Coverall for Kids

Bambi Pullover Sweater for Adults

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke.

Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Bag

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Hobo Bag by Ann Shen

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Satchel

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag by Ann Shen

Home Decor

Bring some Disney charm to your kitchen, decorate your favorite space with Sketchbook ornaments, or deliver some plushy soft comfort to baby with these home essentials!

Jasmine Shower Curtain – Aladdin

Frozen 2 Throw Pillow by Brittney Lee

Mickey Mouse Astro Orbiter Figure by Jim Shore – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Dumbo Candle Holder

The Princess and the Frog Recipe Box Set

Plush, Pins, Collectibles

Celebrate your Disney fandom with a variety of fun collectibles including pins, plush, and dolls.

​​Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Backscratcher'' Pin Set – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Splat Plush – Strange World

Briar Rose Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty – Disney Designer Collection – 11''

Magistrate Greef Karga Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Black Series

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plush Set – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Barely Necessities Picks

If we had an unlimited Disney budget, you can bet we’d be buying a lot of Disney merchandise! Here are some of our favorite finds on shopDisney that will likely be making their way to us in the near future.

Boba Fett Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars

Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Cardholder

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Replica Pennant – Framed – Blue

Plo Koon Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge