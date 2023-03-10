Walt Disney World Delivers Magic to Children’s Hospitals Across Florida

The Walt Disney World Resort is delivering joy to Children’s Hospitals across the state of Florida, donating mobile movie theater units, character-themed hospital wear, toys, and more to children’s hospitals across the state, in collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Resort and Starlight Children’s Foundation surprised patients at AdventHealth for Children, a part of AdventHealth Tampa, with some extra pixie dust on Friday, delivering a special mobile movie theater unit, character-themed hospital wear, toys and more as part of Disney’s global commitment to help reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals around the world.

Mickey Mouse joined in the celebration at AdventHealth for Children along with Disney leaders and cast members as patients enjoyed an advanced screening of Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto

Moving forward, this theater will bring new releases and beloved classics to help create positive memories during a child’s time at the hospital, as well as immersive experiences and personal moments that deliver joy and comfort. Patients and families will be able to continue enjoying the latest Disney storytelling through complimentary Disney+

This delivery from Walt Disney World Resort marks the first of six donations by Disney taking place in hospitals and nonprofit organizations across Florida throughout March, including: Wolfson Children’s Hospital at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation in Miami, Golisano Children’s Hospital of South West Florida in Ft. Myers, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg and Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee. Disney Cruise Line

This is all made possible by the company’s continued collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation to bring the positive power of Disney stories to children’s hospitals, together.

Through the collaboration, Starlight Children’s Foundation offers Disney-themed Starlight hospital wear, care packages and deliveries of toys and games to its nationwide network of children’s hospitals, including AdventHealth for Children. Used as engagement tools by child life specialists, these programs help young patients get through the stress of medical procedures and hospitalization.

These efforts build on Disney’s long legacy of supporting those in need and joins other recent initiatives like welcoming back regular character visits to our local Central Florida children’s hospitals.

What They’re Saying:

Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort: “We know that a little Disney magic can go a long way in making someone’s day, and that’s exactly why events like these are so important to us. A hospital stay can often be overwhelming, and we hope these special deliveries will bring new happy memories, inspire hope and help build resilience for these patients and families across Florida and around the world.”

Bruce Bergherm, President and CEO of AdventHealth Tampa: "Our hearts are full knowing we can ease the burden and anxiety for our young patients and their families – at least for a little while. We believe in healing the whole person – body, mind and spirit – and this opportunity is exactly what our patients need as part of their recovery to feel whole."

Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation: "We're honored and grateful to have a longstanding relationship with Disney in helping us achieve our mission of delivering happiness to seriously ill kids and their families. Together for over 20 years, we've been transforming the hospital experience through programs that entertain and provide comfort to kids at a time when they need it most."