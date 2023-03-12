“American Born Chinese” Set for May Debut on Disney+

Today, Disney+ revealed the May 24 premiere date for the Disney+ Original series American Born Chinese, in a newly-released TV spot that will air during tonight’s Oscars telecast’s commercial breaks.

This 30-second first look at the genre-hopping action-comedy from Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television, celebrates the show’s three Oscar nominees: Michelle Yeoh Ke Huy Quan Guest star Stephanie Hsu

Check out the new TV spot:

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life.

When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including: Academy Award-Nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ) Ben Wang ( Chang Can Dunk ) Two-time International Emmy Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann ( Wet Season ) Chin Han ( Mortal Kombat ) Daniel Wu ( Reminiscence ) Former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor ( Just Add Magic )

Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ) guest stars.

) guest stars. Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ( Bob's Burgers , Central Park ) serves as executive producer and showrunner.

) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton ( Marvel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring s Short Term 12) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) and Gene Luen Yang.