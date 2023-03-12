The Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival Returns to Raglan Road at Disney Springs This Week

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner which means it’s almost time to celebrate at Raglan Road at Disney Springs again. The Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival is set to return to the popular restaurant this week and the Disney Parks Blog shared details.

The Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival returns to Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant this year from March 16-19.

The event will feature lively entertainment, five outdoor bars, dancing, shopping and naturally, fish and chips with Guinness.

Guests will get to choose from the chef’s selection of signature Irish favorites including the dry-aged prime short rib and brisket beef OMG Burger, Shepherd’s Pie and fresh-caught Fish & Chips.

There will also be plenty to drink, including Raglan Road’s Signature Brew Flight, Whiskey Flight and a selection of craft beers, wines and hand-crafted cocktails.

Of course, Raglan Road is also known for their entertainment and guests at the festival will be treated to a lineup of live music that features trad tunes, modern Irish songs and plenty of fiddling.

Some of the acts include: Elevation: the most heralded U2 tribute band Strings & Things: a trad/folk/roots crossover band from Tipperary and Galway Men of Aran: legends of the Irish trad world The Raglan Road Irish Dancers



And if that’s not enough, guests can also enjoy face painting, giveaways, and browse the Shop for Ireland boutique.

On March 17 Raglan Road will open at 11 a.m., seating guests on a first-come, first-served basis, with a $20 cover charge for guests 18 and older.

For those planning to celebrate during the other festival dates on March 16, 17 or 19, reservations are encouraged and can be made through the My Disney Experience app or by calling 407-938-0300.