Aunty’s Beach House At Disney’s Aulani Resort Changes Age Restrictions

Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, has made an adjustment to the operation of their popular kids offering, Aunty’s Beach House.

Guests visiting Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii are discovering a bit of a change to the operations at Aunty’s Beach House.

As of March 12, 2023, children's programming at Aunty’s Beach House is now available for children ages 4 to 12, whereas previously those wishing to enjoy the activities were required to be ages 5-12.

Guests must pre-register for this experience online via DisneyAulani.com

A lifelong resident of O‘ahu, Aunty is considered by locals to be a true expert on Hawaiian history and cultural traditions. Aunty invites you to become a part of her extended ‘ohana and make yourself at home at Aunty's Beach House.

At Aunty’s Beach House, kids explore Hawaiian culture, art and music—with a dash of Disney magic—at this supervised activities club for Guests ages 4 to 12. Most activities are complimentary; select experiences are available at a fee.

This 5,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art kids club is designed to entertain and delight. While the kids play, parents can enjoy some relaxing alone time and rest assured knowing that their children are being supervised by childcare professionals, our Disney Youth Counselors.

Aunty's Beach House features an array of outstanding amenities: Complimentary programs and activities to engage children Highly interactive Premium Experiences featuring enhanced storytelling, special souvenirs and more (fees apply) A movie room showing Disney favorites Hawaiian arts and crafts An enclosed and secure backyard A secure check-in/check-out process for children ages 4 to 12 Visits from some favorite Disney friends Enchanted fireplaces Cozy rain windows in the movie room Magical portals depicting spectacular scenes from around Hawai‘i

