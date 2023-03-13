Energy Bytes Food Kiosk Coming to Tomorrowland With TRON Lightcycle / Run

We’re just a few weeks away from the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and the Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at some special food and beverage offerings that will also be coming to the park.

In addition to the new attraction, Tomorrowland will also be the home for a new food kiosk called Energy Bytes.

Energy Bytes will serve up breakfast bites, savory snacks, sweet treats, and refreshing beverages.

For breakfast, guests will be able to enjoy the tasty Chocolate Cake Doughnut Holes topped with mocha sauce.

And for a wake up call, coffee lovers can pick up the Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee topped with a yummy mocha sauce.

For a savory option, Energy Bytes will serve up Digital Dumplings – Buffalo Chicken, which perfectly combines chicken dumplings, blue cheese powder, and cayenne pepper broth.

Not looking for spicy? There will also be Digital Dumplings – Beef & Broccoli, with beef dumplings, broccoli pesto, and ginger-soy broth.

The Strawberry IceOform is the ultimate refreshing treat with the sweetness of the strawberry ice cream mochi, graham crackers, and even a little bit of cheesecake foam

And finally, the Watermelon Refresher with yuzu and ginger is a frozen sip that will take you to another world with tasty flavors.

While we don’t have an exact opening date for Energy Bytes just yet, TRON Lightcycle / Run is set to open on April 4th, so it seems likely this new food kiosk will open along with the attraction or close to it.

More on TRON: Lightcycle / Run

When the attraction opens, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?