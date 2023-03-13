New Muppet*Vision 3D Disney PhotoPass Lenses Coming to My Disney Experience App Tomorrow

Just in time for Pie Day, Disney PhotoPass will be introducing a series of new lenses inspired by the beloved Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction Muppet*Vision 3D.

  • The Disney PhotoPass Twitter account shared a video highlighting three new lenses that will be coming to the My Disney Experience app tomorrow.
  • The three lenses highlighted in the new video include Fozzy Bear using a remote controlled pie, Waldo causing some more mischief and a bubble wand.
  • The new lenses will be available in the My Disney Experience app tomorrow, March 14th.
  • Check out the new lenses in the tweet below:

About Muppet*Vision 3D:

  • Take your seat in a perfect replica of the Muppet Theater from the classic television series, The Muppet Show. As the curtain rises, Kermit, Miss Piggy and the whole Muppets menagerie appear in eye-popping 3D. They’re taking you on a zany tour of their lab and showing off their new movie-making invention: Muppet*Vision 3D.
  • Things go haywire when Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker set a disastrous string of events in motion!
  • Muppet*Vision 3D opened on May 16th, 1991.

