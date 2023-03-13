Peli Motto Gets Her Own Character Poster for “The Mandalorian” Season 3

The official Star Wars Twitter account has continued their weekly tradition of releasing a character poster in conjunction with each episode of the ongoing third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.
- This latest character poster comes after last week’s release of “Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore” and it highlights Peli Motto.
- Motto, played by Amy Sedaris, has now been featured in four episodes of the hit Star Wars series.
- Her first appearance came way back in the fifth episode of the show’s very first season.
- She has now appeared in each season since.
About The Mandalorian:
- The third season of the American television series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.
- It is part of the Star Wars franchise, set after the events of Return of the Jedi.
- Check out Mike’s review/recap of last week’s episode of the series.
- Still have questions? Mike also provides a brief history on the fabled Mythosaur of Mandalorian lore.
