Peli Motto Gets Her Own Character Poster for “The Mandalorian” Season 3

The official Star Wars Twitter account has continued their weekly tradition of releasing a character poster in conjunction with each episode of the ongoing third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

This latest character poster comes after last week’s release of “Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore” and it highlights Peli Motto.

Motto, played by Amy Sedaris, has now been featured in four episodes of the hit Star Wars series.

Her first appearance came way back in the fifth episode of the show’s very first season.

She has now appeared in each season since.

About The Mandalorian:

The third season of the American television series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.

