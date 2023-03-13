Photos: New Disney Vacation Club Expansion Goes Vertical at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom Resort area of Walt Disney World are sure to notice all of the construction between the existing Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, with the alteration of the skyline surrounding Seven Seas Lagoon in full effect for the addition of a new Disney Vacation Club tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Announced in March of 2022, the new expansion to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort comes in the form of a new tower as part of the Disney Vacation Club. The project was revealed while simultaneously announcing that the Spirit of Aloha show would not be returning to the resort as that land would be needed for the new development. The new tower is going vertical quickly, and will soon dominate the southeastern skyline of the Magic Kingdom Resort area.

In addition to work being performed at the neighboring Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the pedestrian walkway that was recently completed to much fanfare that connected all the resorts surrounding Seven Seas Lagoon is currently unavailable.

The new expansion is inspired by early concepts for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, with the design honoring the history of the resort while also furthering the story with this new, innovative addition.

Plans for the expansion include additional rooms, new recreation offerings, and additional dining options.

The new expansion is slated to open in late 2024.