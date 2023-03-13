Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Eats Share More Details on Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Eats have shared a new video on Instagram, providing some new details on Roundup Rodeo BBQ and its menu, ahead of its upcoming opening.

The new video features Brian Piasecki, culinary director for concept development at Walt Disney World

Piasecki shares some details on the menu, including the idea that the food itself was created with the concept of the restaurant being “cut out or taped together or glued together using things like pencils and sticks and cardboard” in mind.

He explains that they wanted to infuse that concept into both the food and the tabletop experience.

He then goes on to share some details on some of the menu items, like the Slinky Doooooooooog Mac & Cheese, which uses a special pasta that is made to spring as diners pick it up on their forks.

You can watch the full video below:

Additionally, Disney Parks has released a full tour of the new restaurant:

About Roundup Rodeo BBQ:

A new table service dining location called Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be coming to Toy Story Land.

The new restaurant will continue the theme of guests shrinking down to the size of a toy and visiting Andy’s backyard.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ is the result of Andy creating a rodeo arena using some of his prized toys, games, and other play sets. The result is a colorful atmosphere filled with details.

Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.

Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!