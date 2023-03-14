Hasbro Reveals New Vintage Collection Figures, Lightsaber Forge, and Mission Fleet Toys

It’s a new week of Mando Mania and Hasbro is introducing more toys and collectibles inspired by The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The latest reveals include figures in The Vintage Collection, Lightsaber Forge toys, and the Mission Fleet figure sets for kids.

The Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett

and for their upcoming releases and we can’t wait to collect them all! The Tusken Raiders from Book of Boba Fett join the Vintage Collection, a line of premium 3.75-inch scale action figures. For some retro fun, each is highly detailed and features designs across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line.

Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the Lightsaber Forge Luke Skywalker Green Lightsaber. This awesome toy includes an extendable green blade that flicks open and collapses down, cap, cover and core, so kids can assemble their own Lightsaber for imaginary duels.

Finally, blast off into galactic action with the Star Wars Mission Fleet Protect The Bounty action figure set that includes 5 2.5-inch-scale figures to recreate favorite scenes from The Mandalorian.

These cool collectibles will be available in Spring 2023 and Spring 2024 from Hasbro Pulse, Entertainment Earth

Part of a tribe of Tusken Raiders, Tusken Warriors wear abundant clothing to protect themselves from Tatooine’s twin suns. They fear little and make sudden raids on local settlers.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN WARRIOR

Includes figure and entertainment-inspired staff accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order 3/15 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Entertainment Earth

The leader of a tribe of Tusken Raiders, the Tusken Chieftain captures Boba Fett after his escape from the Sarlacc in the Great Pit of Carkoon.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES TUSKEN CHIEFTAIN

Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available Spring 2024 at Hasbro Pulse Entertainment Earth

These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations! (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE LUKE SKYWALKER GREEN LIGHTSABER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

Hasbro's line of Mission Fleet toys includes kid-friendly Star Wars action figures inspired by fan-favorite characters, making them great Star Wars gifts for kids!

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET PROTECT THE BOUNTY