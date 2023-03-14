Judy Greer Joins the Cast of ABC Comedy Pilot “Drop-Off”

Judy Greer has joined the cast of ABC’s upcoming comedy pilot Drop-Off, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- The tentatively titled Drop-Off is based on the British series Motherland, which is set in a middle-class suburb of London.
- Greer will play Amanda, the hyper-confident, uber-organized, mom who seemingly has it all together and runs the inner circle at Julia’s kids’ school. She’s an expert at the art of a compliment that’s actually an insult. Amanda, who usually arranges babysitting swaps with the moms during school vacations, arranges a swap with Julia, who agrees to watch her kids while Amanda prepares for one of her famous dinner parties…which ends in disaster for Julia.
- She joins the cast alongside the previously announced Ellie Kemper, who plays the lead role of Julia, and Karan Soni, who plays new friend Calvin.
- Recent roles for Greer include the Hulu series Reboot and the latest trilogy in the Halloween franchise.
- The new series is written by Julieanne Smolinski and the pilot will be directed by Michael Showalter
- The series also comes from Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman Television, Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate and ABC Signature.
- Showalter and Smolinski also executive produce alongside Horgan, Mountford, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen for Merman Television, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment as well as Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz.