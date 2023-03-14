Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2 will be arriving on digital April 4 and Blu-ray and DVD June 27.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios announces the release of a second highly-collectible volume of ten classic animated short films, in a new collection, Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2 .

. Available together for the first time for audiences to enjoy at home, the exciting new collection combines hilarious animated classics, including favorites The Band Concert , Pluto’s Sweater and Mickey’s Trailer.

, and They are combined with a fun all-new animated interstitials introduction featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Pluto, as the beloved Disney characters gather together to watch a slideshow on some of their hilarious past adventures.

debuts as part of the expansive celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary. It will be available to purchase on Digital on April 4 and on Blu-ray and DVD on June 27.

Shorts Included:

The Band Concert

Pluto’s Sweater

Mickey’s Trailer

Pluto and the Gopher

Mr. Duck Steps Out

Lonesome Ghosts

Boat Builders

Tugboat Mickey

Winter Storage

Pluto’s Party

Synopsis: