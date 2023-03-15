Outdoor St. Patrick’s Day Street Party Celebration at Sunset Walk

If you are looking for a free St. Patrick's Day celebration in the Central Florida area, look no further.
What's Happening:
- Sunset Walk can be found just a few minutes away from the Walt Disney World Resort.
- To celebrate St. Patrick's Day on March 17, there will be a special event happening at Sunset Walk for the entire family.
- The event will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- There will be nonstop music beginning at 2 PM with DJ K1X, DJ Scotty B., and Def Lepprechaun live.
- Other festivities include street performers, lucky leprechauns, food and green beverage specials, and more.
- There are over two dozen restaurants and specialty shops.
- Free admission/parking and the event will go on rain or shine.
- No outside food or beverage will be allowed.
- Presented by the all new Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk and The Residences at Margaritaville Resort Orlando.