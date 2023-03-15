Photos: Mickey and Friends Don Glowing Outfits for TRON Lightcycle / Run Event

During yesterday’s event for the upcoming opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Mickey and friends donned some impressive glowing outfits.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy all entered the grid yesterday and put on these awesome glowing outfits in honor of TRON Lightcycle / Run.

These fun outfits come complete with glowing Team Blue elements and identity discs.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any plan to have the characters meeting and greeting with guests in these outfits during normal park operations, but perhaps we’ll see them again in the future.

More on TRON: Lightcycle / Run

When the attraction opens, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?