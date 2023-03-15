TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Celebration at Magic Kingdom

Although TRON Lightcycle / Run won't officially be open until April 4, we were able to take part in the opening celebration on March 14 at Magic Kingdom.

What's Happening:

Yesterday, we were able to be a part of the opening celebration for TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will be open to all guests on April 4, 2023.

Check out the video below.

About TRON Lightcycle / Run: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.

Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory.

Scheduled to open April 4, 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

Virtual Queue:

A virtual queue will be in place when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens on April 4, 2023.

Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction.

A standby queue will not be available.

Each Guest can request to enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours.

Boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed.

Not all boarding groups may be called to return, based on availability of the experience.

Guests may also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry for this attraction.

Lightning Lane entry purchases are limited in availability, are subject to change or closure, may vary by date and are not guaranteed.